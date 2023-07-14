Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fox Rothschild on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Flanagan Strauss on behalf of the estate of Donald C. Martin, whose home was allegedly damaged by squatters after his death in July 2019. According to the complaint, the estate was initially unable to evict the squatters due to COVID-19-related restrictions on evictions, allowing the squatters to vandalize the property and use it for illegal dog breeding and cannabis operations. The suit accuses Allstate of unreasonably denying coverage for certain cleanup costs. The case is 2:23-cv-01058, Grill v. Allstate Insurance Co.

Insurance

July 14, 2023, 7:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Micaela Grill

Plaintiffs

Flanagan Strauss, PLLC

defendants

Allstate Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute