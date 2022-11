Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perez & Morris on Monday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Wells Fargo to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Dashevsky, Horwitz, Kuhn, Novello & Shorr on behalf of Isidra Grijalva and Ramiro Luna. The case is 2:22-cv-04549, Grijalva et al v. Wells Fargo Bank et al.