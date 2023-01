Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Moran Karamouzis on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against KeyBank to Connecticut District Court. The suit, filed by Greene Law on behalf of Gloria Griffiths, accuses the bank of wrongfully denying the existence of the plaintiff's account. The case is 3:23-cv-00005, Griffiths v. KeyBank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

January 04, 2023, 2:08 PM