New Suit - Privacy Class Action

TikTok and parent company ByteDance were slapped with a digital privacy class action on Friday in California Central District Court. According to the complaint, even if an individual has never visited TikTok's website or used the TikTok app, the individual's private information is still collected by TikTok through tracking pixels on third-party websites. The suit was brought by Susman Godfrey, Glancy Prongay & Murray and Bird Marella Boxer Wolpert Nessim Drooks Lincenberg & Rhow. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00964, Griffith v. TikTok Inc. et al.

Technology

May 26, 2023, 7:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Bernadine Griffith

Plaintiffs

Bird Marella Boxer Wolpert Nessim Drooks Lincenberg Rhow

defendants

Bytedance, Inc.

TikTok, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct