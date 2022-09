Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGuireWoods on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Dollar General to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by Stember Cohn & Davidson-Welling and Dworken & Bernstein on behalf of individuals employed by defendant as hourly employees who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:22-cv-01319, Griffith v. Dollar General Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 16, 2022, 4:13 AM