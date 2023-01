New Suit - Product Liability

Brentwood Appliances was hit with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in New York Western District Court. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Johnson Becker PLLC on behalf of a plaintiff claiming severe injuries from a defective pressure cooker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00100, Griffith v. Brentwood Appliances, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 31, 2023, 2:48 PM