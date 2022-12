Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Rivkin Radler on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages allegedly caused by a fallen tree, was brought by attorney Jonathan E. Neuman on behalf of Timothy Griffith and Denise A. Michaux. The case is 1:22-cv-07898, Griffith et al. v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co.