Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bullivant Houser Bailey on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Gordon Tilden Thomas & Cordell on behalf of Jennifer Griffith and Kyle Griffith, who allege negligent and delayed investigation of water damage claims. The case is 2:23-cv-00166, Griffith et al v. Crestbrook Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 02, 2023, 7:53 PM