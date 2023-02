Removed To Federal Court

Severson & Werson removed a consumer class action against Wells Fargo Wednesday to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Dogra Law Group, accuses the defendant of falsely advertising the effectiveness of its bank security boxes when they do not function as security boxes or provide protection services. The case is 3:23-cv-00574, Griffin v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (erroneously sued as Wells Fargo & Co.).