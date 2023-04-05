New Suit - Class Action

The University of Delaware was hit with a breach-of-contract class action Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, over classes that were canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, was filed by Cross & Simon, Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith, Bursor & Fisher and Poulin Willey Anastopoulo on behalf of all students who paid tuition for the spring 2020 semester. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00385, Griffin v. University of Delaware.

Education

April 05, 2023, 2:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Sean Griffin

Plaintiffs

Cross & Simon

Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP

defendants

University of Delaware

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract