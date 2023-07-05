New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Publix Super Markets was slapped with a consumer class action on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by the Wright Law Office and Sheehan & Associates, accuses the defendant of misleading consumers by failing to disclose that an apple cereal bar contains artificial flavors in a prominent position on the product’s packaging. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01490, Griffin v. Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 05, 2023, 11:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Jerkerris Griffin

Plaintiffs

The Wright Law Office, P.A.

defendants

Publix Super Markets, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct