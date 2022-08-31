Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Barnes & Thornburg; Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin; and Mintzer Sarowitz Zeris Ledva & Meyers on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Lowe's, Whirlpool and other defendants to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, for property damage claims resulting from an allegedly defective washer, was filed pro se by Iesha Griffin. The case is 2:22-cv-01252, Griffin v. Lowes Corporate Office et al.

Insurance

August 31, 2022, 5:21 PM