Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court against the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Citadel CEO Kenneth C. Griffin, accuses the IRS of unlawfully disclosing the plaintiff's confidential tax return information and failing to establish appropriate safeguards to secure tax returns. Further, the lawsuit contends that IRS personnel exploited these safeguard failures to misappropriate and disclose Griffin’s tax returns to ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative journalism newsroom. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-24023, Griffin v. Internal Revenue Service et al.

December 13, 2022, 11:50 AM