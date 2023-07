Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Genpact LLC and Genpact US Services to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Law Office of R. Kent Piacenti on behalf of a worker who claims that he was not paid final wages in accordance with Texas law. The case is 3:23-cv-01632, Griffin v. Genpact LLC et al.

Texas

July 22, 2023, 2:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Donald J Griffin

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of R. Kent Piacenti, PLLC

defendants

Genpact LLC

Genpact US Services, LLC

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract