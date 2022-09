New Suit - Employment

Galeana Chrysler Jeep d/b/a Galeana Imports was hit with a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Lance Griffin, who was allegedly terminated after being hospitalized with COVID-19 and requesting FMLA leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00607, Griffin v. Galeana Chrysler Jeep Inc.

Florida

September 21, 2022, 5:49 PM