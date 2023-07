Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Wednesday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by James Alphonso Griffin Jr. The case is 1:23-cv-03200, Griffin v. Freedom Mortgage Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

July 21, 2023, 4:29 AM

Plaintiffs

James Alphonso Griffin, Jr.

defendants

Freedom Mortgage Corporation

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act