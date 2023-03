Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Ameritas Life Insurance and North American Co. for Life & Health Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, pertaining to claims made under a life insurance policy, was filed by the Law Offices of Jason Turchin on behalf of Sherri Griffin. The case is 8:23-cv-00501, Griffin v. Ameritas Life Insurance Corporation et al.

Insurance

March 07, 2023, 11:54 AM