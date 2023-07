New Suit - Contract

American Zurich Insurance, Walgreens and Wells Fargo were hit with a complaint seeking to collect debt Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01593, Griffin v. American Zurich Insurance Company et al.

July 18, 2023, 7:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Trent S Griffin, Sr

defendants

American Zurich Insurance Company

Walgreens Company

Wells Fargo Bank NA

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract