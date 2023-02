Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fox Rothschild on Friday removed an interpleader action against Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Glover & Davis on behalf of Amy Griffin and Mason Griffin, seeks to resolve a dispute over life insurance proceeds. The case is 1:23-cv-00519, Griffin et al v. Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada et al.

Insurance

February 04, 2023, 12:05 PM