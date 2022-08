Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jones Day on Tuesday removed a civil RICO lawsuit against Jacobs Engineering Group, DACM Project Management Inc. and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint, which seeks to recover over $24 million in incurred expenses for the delay in building a performing & media arts center, was filed by Kellam Law Corporation on behalf of Dirk T. Griffin, McGuire Contracting Inc. and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:22-cv-06183, Griffin et al v. Strauss et al.