New Suit - Contract

Fredrikson & Byron filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in North Dakota District Court on behalf of Griffin Dewatering LLC. The complaint, which arises from a construction project at the Bismarck Municipal Airport, pursues claims against Hudson Insurance Co. and general contractor KLE Construction LLC for allegedly refusing to pay outstanding invoices owed to the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00049, Griffin Dewatering, LLC v. Hudson Insurance Company et al.

Construction & Engineering

March 13, 2023, 6:12 PM