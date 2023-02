Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at FordHarrison on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Terminix Global Holdings and ServiceMaster Global Holdings to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Moira C. McQuaid on behalf of James Griffen. The case is 3:23-cv-00503, Griffen v. The Terminix International Company Limited Partnership et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 02, 2023, 8:38 PM