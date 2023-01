Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Deasey, Mahoney & Valentini on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Alleghany subsidiary RSUI Group Inc. to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed by attorney Glenn M. Ross on behalf of Giora Griffel and the Sedgley Building LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-00193, Griffel et al v. Rsui Group, Inc.

Insurance

January 17, 2023, 6:36 PM