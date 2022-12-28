Grieving Families Advocates Urge Hochul Not to Be Swayed by ...

News From Law.com

The much-anticipated Grieving Families Act bill was delivered to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, with continued negotiating with legislators expected regarding the closely watched proposal. The bill, which passed the state Senate, 57-6, and the Assembly, 147-2, aims to strengthen compensable damages under the state's wrongful death law. Sponsored by state Sen. Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan, and Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein, D-Brooklyn, it aims to allow for nontraditional family members to seek compensation for wrongful death and add 18 months to the current two-year statute of limitations.

