Griesing Law Says Kleinbard Defamed Firm in Public Response ...

Griesing Law, the woman-owned firm suing Kleinbard for allegedly using Griesing's diversity status to obtain six-figure contracts with the state, now seeks to make room for a defamation allegation against Kleinbard because of managing partner Matthew Haverstick's comments to The Legal Intelligencer that accused the firm of lying in its initial complaint. An additional count of defamation against Kleinbard comes in the form of a drafted supplemental complaint that was filed by Griesing Law on Aug. 26.

August 29, 2022, 7:14 PM