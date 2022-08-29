Who Got The Work

Holland & Knight partners Carolyn P. Short, Nipun J. Patel and James D. Schultz have stepped in to represent law firm Kleinbard LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 18 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by in-house attorneys at Griesing Law, contends that Kleinbard induced woman-owned Griesing Law to serve as Kleinbard's diverse subcontractor for the purpose of obtaining legal work from the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, then failed to honor agreements to share work, experience and revenue with Griesing Law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond, is 2:22-cv-03302, Griesing Law LLC v. Kleinbard LLC.

August 29, 2022