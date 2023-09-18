Who Got The Work

Jason H. Long of Lewis Thomason has entered an appearance for Plainview Health Care Partners LLC and other defendants in a pending wrongful death and medical malpractice lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 2 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Morgan & Morgan, was brought on behalf of the estate of a woman who died after being battered and sexually assaulted by another nursing home resident. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:23-cv-00796, Grier v. Palmyra TN Opco, LLC et al.

Health Care

September 18, 2023, 9:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Robert Grier

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Everview Group LLC

Foreview Ventures, LLC

Isaac Moskowitz

Palmyra TN Holdco, LLC

Palmyra TN Opco, LLC

Plainview Health Care Partners LLC

defendant counsels

Lewis Thomason

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims