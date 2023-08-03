New Suit - Medical Malpractice, Wrongful Death

Morgan & Morgan filed a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court against Cloria Oaks Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center and other defendants. The suit, alleging negligence and medical malpractice, was brought on behalf of the estate of a woman who died after being battered and sexually assaulted by another nursing home resident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00796, Grier v. Palmyra TN Opco, LLC et al.

