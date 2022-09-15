Who Got The Work

Bowman and Brooke partners Thomas P. Branigan, Curtis J. Busby and Matthew Berard have stepped in to defend BMW of North America in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 1 in Arizona District Court by Skousen Gulbrandsen & Patience and the Slavik Law Firm on behalf of the estate of Roberto Griego-Romero, accuses BMW of selling the decedent a vehicle with a defective airbag system. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa, is 2:22-cv-01281, Griego et al v. BMW of North America LLC.

Automotive

September 15, 2022, 7:03 AM