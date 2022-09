Removed To Federal Court

Davis Graham & Stubbs removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Zayo Group Holdings to California Central District Court on Wednesday. The suit, which asserts failure to prevent discrimination and wrongful termination, was filed by attorney Christina M. Coleman on behalf of James Lewis Grey. The case is 2:22-cv-07035, Grey v. Zayo Group, LLC.

Telecommunications

September 28, 2022, 7:50 PM