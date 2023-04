New Suit - Contract

Phelps Dunbar filed a lawsuit alleging breach of maritime contract Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court against Trinity Enterprise and Trinity Tankers. The suit was on behalf of Grey Rock Gathering and Marketing, which claims millions in damages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01448, Grey Rock Gathering And Marketing, LLC v. Trinity Tankers LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 18, 2023, 7:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Grey Rock Gathering And Marketing, LLC

Phelps Dunbar

defendants

Trinity Enterprise Ltd.

Trinity Tankers LLC

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute