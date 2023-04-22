New Suit

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group sued for insurance coverage Friday in New York Southern District Court. The court case was brought by Crew Law Firm and Tabak, Mellusi & Shisha on behalf of Houston-based Grey Rock Gathering & Marketing. The plaintiff, which is in the oil and gas trading business, claims it is due coverage for losses at a Lake Charles, Louisiana facility pursuant to a warehouse storage policy with a $5.2 million limit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03347, Grey Rock Gathering & Marketing, LLC v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 22, 2023, 10:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Grey Rock Gathering & Marketing, LLC

Plaintiffs

The Crew Law Firm, P.C.

Tabak, Mellusi & Shisha

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute