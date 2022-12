New Suit - Contract

Williams Mullen filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Grenova Inc. The suit accuses Vessel Medical Inc. of failing to pay $760,000 for delivery of two 'TipNovus' robotic sanitation stations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00805, Grenova, Inc. v. Vessel Medical, Inc.

Virginia

December 24, 2022, 9:41 AM