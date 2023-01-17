New Suit

The U.S. Department of Defense was hit with a lawsuit on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit was brought by Latham & Watkins and the National Veterans Legal Services Program on behalf of David J. Grenon, who was allegedly injured in a car accident while driving to Camp Murray in Tacoma, Washington. The suit accuses the defendant of arbitrarily assigning Grenon a disability rating below 30 percent, thereby depriving him of privileges such as health care benefits and access to military bases. The case is 1:23-cv-00137, Grenon v. United States Department of Defense.

January 17, 2023