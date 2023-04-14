New Suit

Epstein Becker & Green filed a lawsuit Friday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Anesthesia and Pain Consultants PC, Greiner Orthopedics LLC and other plaintiffs. The complaint, targeting Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-Lasure, challenges HHS's decision denying Medicare claims for certain human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01047, Greiner Orthopedics, LLC et al v. Becerra et al.

Health Care

April 14, 2023, 3:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Anesthesia And Pain Consultants, PC

Greiner Orthopedics, LLC

Macomb Foot, Ankle & Wound Care

Steindler Orthopedic Clinic

Stimlabs, LLC

Plaintiffs

Epstein Becker & Green

defendants

Chiquita Brooks-Lasure

Xavier Becerra

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision