Epstein Becker & Green filed a lawsuit Friday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Anesthesia and Pain Consultants PC, Greiner Orthopedics LLC and other plaintiffs. The complaint, targeting Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-Lasure, challenges HHS's decision denying Medicare claims for certain human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01047, Greiner Orthopedics, LLC et al v. Becerra et al.
Health Care
April 14, 2023, 3:06 PM