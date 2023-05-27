Courtney C. Williams and Tyler S. Sanders of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in to represent Unipres U.S.A. Inc. and other defendants in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, pertaining to life insurance benefits, was filed April 12 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Larry R. Williams PLLC on behalf of Angela Gregory. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:23-cv-00325, Gregory v. Unipres North America, Inc. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
May 27, 2023, 9:51 AM