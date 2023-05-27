Who Got The Work

Courtney C. Williams and Tyler S. Sanders of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in to represent Unipres U.S.A. Inc. and other defendants in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, pertaining to life insurance benefits, was filed April 12 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Larry R. Williams PLLC on behalf of Angela Gregory. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:23-cv-00325, Gregory v. Unipres North America, Inc. et al.

May 27, 2023, 9:51 AM

Angela Gregory

Larry R. Williams, PLLC

Christina Meador

Raul Ramirez

Unipres North America, Inc.

Unipres U.S.A., Inc.

Burr & Forman

Gullett Sanford Robinson Martin

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations