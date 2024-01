Who Got The Work

The Hertz Corp. has retained attorney Kimberly W. Geisler of Scott Dukes & Geisler to fight a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Dec. 7 in Alabama Northern District Court by Allen D. Arnold LLC on behalf of a vehicle service attendant. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Gray M. Borden, is 2:23-cv-01665, Gregory v. The Hertz Corporation.

Automotive

January 08, 2024, 10:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Samuel Richard Gregory, Sr.

Plaintiffs

Allen D. Arnold, LLC

defendants

Hertz Corporation, The

defendant counsels

Scott Dukes & Geisler PC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination