Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kennedys on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Marriott International, Aimbridge Hospitality and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Simon & Simon on behalf of Ebony-Sade Gregory. The case is 2:23-cv-00235, Gregory v. Marriott International Inc. d/b/a Sheraton Downtown Philadelphia et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 19, 2023, 6:56 PM