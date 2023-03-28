New Suit - Consumer

Kazerouni Law Group filed a lawsuit against debt collector DNF Associates and legal recovery firm Persolve Legal Group Tuesday in California Southern District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of Veronika Gregory, who alleges that the defendants violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by attempting to collect a fraudulent debt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00546, Gregory v. Dnf Associates LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 28, 2023, 2:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Veronika Gregory

Plaintiffs

Kazerouni Law Group

defendants

Dnf Associates LLC

Persolve Legal Group, LLP

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws