New Suit

Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford filed a tax lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court against the federal government The suit, filed on behalf of Gregory Palermo, centers on whether a certain residence trust can be included in a gross estate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20513, Gregory Palermo v. The United States Of America.

Government

February 09, 2023, 1:23 PM