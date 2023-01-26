New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Apparel company Carhartt was hit with a digital privacy class action on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, the Swigart Law Group and the Law Office of Daniel G. Shay, is part of a wave of cases accusing companies of using 'session replay' software to track and record user activity on their websites in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act and federal Wiretap Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00145, Moore v. Carhartt Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

