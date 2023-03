News From Law.com

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez on Tuesday announced Gregory Mitchel has been promoted to a new office leadership position—Chief of Administration and Compliance. In the newly created position, Mitchel will oversee the everyday operations of the office, ensure agency compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations and provide guidance to the executive staff and DA Gonzalez, per an internal memo announcing the promotion.

New York

March 07, 2023, 1:57 PM