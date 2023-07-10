New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Johns Hopkins University was hit with a data breach class action on Monday in Maryland District Court. The suit was brought by Tycko & Zavareei and Edelson Lechtzin on behalf of students, patients and employees whose personally identifiable information, including HIPAA-protected health information, was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01854, Gregory et al. v. Johns Hopkins University et al.

Education

July 10, 2023, 7:16 PM

Ayomiposi Asaolu

Maria Gregory

Tycko & Zavareei

Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation

