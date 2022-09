New Suit

First America Title Insurance and HMC Assets were slapped with a foreclosure lawsuit Tuesday in Oregon District Court. The court case was filed by Slominski and Associates on behalf of Janine Gregorio. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01375, Gregorio v. First American Title Insurance Company, et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 13, 2022, 3:00 PM