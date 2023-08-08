Bloomberg was sued Aug. 8 in New Jersey District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was brought by attorney Colin M. Page on behalf of a former corporate bond evaluator for the company who claims he was terminated in retaliation for complaining about being subjected to hostility, racist diatribes and profanity by a team leader. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04235, Gregoire v. Bloomberg L.P.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
August 08, 2023, 5:23 PM