Bloomberg was sued Aug. 8 in New Jersey District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was brought by attorney Colin M. Page on behalf of a former corporate bond evaluator for the company who claims he was terminated in retaliation for complaining about being subjected to hostility, racist diatribes and profanity by a team leader. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04235, Gregoire v. Bloomberg L.P.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 08, 2023, 5:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Guy Gregoire

Colin M. Page & Associates

defendants

Bloomberg L.P.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination