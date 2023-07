Who Got The Work

Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass partner Kenneth P. Nabity has entered an appearance for Bohemian Club in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The complaint, filed June 3 in California Northern District Court by Nunes Law Group, alleges that the defendant failed to pay its valets for all hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 4:23-cv-02760, Gregg et al v. Bohemian Club et al.

California

July 18, 2023, 8:58 AM

Anthony Gregg

Shawn Claiborne

Shawn Granger

Wallid Saad

Nunes Worker Rights Law, Apc

Bohemian Club

Monastery Camp

Pomella LLC

Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations