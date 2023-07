Who Got The Work

Fred W. Alvarez and Kenneth P. Nabity of Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass have stepped in to defend Bohemian Club in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit, which also targets Pomella LLC and Monastery Camp, was filed June 5 in California Northern District Court by the Nunes Law Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 3:23-cv-02760, Gregg et al. v. Bohemian Club et al.

California

July 20, 2023, 1:18 PM

