Removed To Federal Court

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath removed a lawsuit against Tenneco, a manufacturer of automotive components, to Indiana Northern District Court on Friday. The complaint, which arises from alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Samuel L. Bolinger on behalf of Dontice D. Greer. The case is 3:22-cv-00909, Greer v. Tenneco Automotive Operating Company Inc.

Automotive

October 29, 2022, 4:45 PM