Removed To Federal Court
Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Kohl's and SharkNinja to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Deaver|Crafton on behalf of Wendy Greer. The case is 2:23-cv-00871, Greer v. Kohl's Inc. et al.
June 02, 2023, 9:11 PM
Plaintiffs
- Law Offices Of Deaver|crafton
- Deaver & Crafton
- Kohl's Inc.
- SharkNinja Management Company
- SharkNinja Management LLC
- SharkNinja Operating, LLC
- SharkNinja Sales Company
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith
- Evans Fears & Schuttert LLP
nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims