Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Kohl's and SharkNinja to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Deaver|Crafton on behalf of Wendy Greer. The case is 2:23-cv-00871, Greer v. Kohl's Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 02, 2023, 9:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Wendy Greer

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Deaver|crafton

Deaver & Crafton

defendants

Kohl's Inc.

SharkNinja Management Company

SharkNinja Management LLC

SharkNinja Operating, LLC

SharkNinja Sales Company

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Evans Fears & Schuttert LLP

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims