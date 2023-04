Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan, Brown & Joy on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Home Depot to Connecticut District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Sabatini & Associates on behalf of a former specialty assistant store manager who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after taking a medical leave. The case is 3:23-cv-00538, Greer v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 27, 2023, 4:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Rochelle Greer

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Brown & Joy, Llp - Ma

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act